Royal fundraiser set for Valley’s Rainbow House

Gukwas sa Wagalus - Rainbow House will be the first of its kind in the country. Photo by Ali Roddam

A royal fundraiser is set for a new initiative in the Comox Valley that could be an example of housing for queer youth who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Rainbow House Royalty: The Empress of Vancouver is a documentary set for the Sid Williams Theatre April 14 that follows trans icon Oliv Howe as she prepares for the 40th anniversary of her coronation.

The event will raise funds for Dawn to Dawn’s Gukwas sa Wagalus – Rainbow House, a new and innovative project to house Indigenous and non-Indigenous 2SLGBTQQIA+ youth.

“The event is an attempt to amplify the joy, history and struggle of queer and trans rights and create an understanding of why Gukwas sa Wagalus is so necessary,” said Grant Shilling, community facilitator with Dawn to Dawn who is leading the project.

He added the event is a chance for the Comox Valley to create a first-in-Canada housing opportunity for queer youth who are three times more likely to be homeless due to a lack of acceptance and shelters not being able to meet their needs.

“The Empress of Vancouver shines a light on perhaps the most singular unique person I have met in my life – Oliv,” Shilling noted, and said the Rainbow House Royalty: Drag Show – which is set for April 15 at the Sid – is an opportunity to experience drag, queer history and performance art and the joy that the freedom of being who you want to be.

“Who doesn’t like dress-up?”

As for the community reception to the project, Shilling said it has been well received on a political, business and personal level, with families in the Comox Valley wishing a project like this was available for their children.

With recent events such as drag storytime at libraries becoming the target of hate, Shilling explained the message any pushback sends to events such as Rainbow House Royalty is one of shame and hate.

“Many of the folks of this vocal minority who are opposed to the freedom of people to choose how they want to be in society are either the parents, aunts or uncles, teachers, coaches and mentors to these young people … these attitudes explain why queer youth are disproportionately represented on the street.”

He added the goal with Gukwas sa Wagalus is to purchase a four to five-bedroom home with a live-in support so young members of the community may feel at home at last.



