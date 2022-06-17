Royston residents appeal to district to prioritize road safety

Community members have appealed to the regional district to prioritize the safety of roads near Royston Elementary on Warren Avenue. Possible measures could be to add crosswalks, and install sidewalks and bike paths on Royston, Hyland and Livingston roads.

At Royston Road East, they note the speed drops from 70- to 60-km/h, though most cars don’t slow down. There’s also worn crosswalk markings and a narrow shoulder on these roads.

At the June 13 Electoral Area Services Committee meeting, Area A director Daniel Arbour

said the issue has been ongoing for decades.

“I think there’s room for more collaboration with the (transportation) ministry,” said Arbour, noting the provincial government maintains the roads in question.

“This is nothing new,” added Area C director Edwin Grieve, noting the same issue exists at Arden Elementary in Courtenay.

Arbour said the school district has asked the province to reduce the speed limit from 50 to 30 in all school zones across the district.

Grieve, Arbour and Area B director Arzeena Hamir will be able to discuss the issue with the ministry at the next Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, September in Whistler.



