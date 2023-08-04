Saanich runner to involve community in fundraising campaign

Yana Hempler will be continuing her fundraising campaign for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation

Yana Hempler, organizer of the Dream Nation Apparel 24-Hour event, stands on the finish line of her most recent 10 marathons in 10 days challenge in July 2023. (Natasha Baldin/News Staff)

After running 10 marathons in 10 days last month, Saanich runner Yana Hempler will be continuing her fundraising campaign for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation by involving the community in an upcoming running challenge.

At the Dream Nation Apparel 24-Hour event, taking place Aug. 12 at the Cowichan Sportsplex in Duncan, runners and walkers of all levels will be pushed to their limits as they see how far they can run in either a three, six, 12 or 24-hour duration.

“I wanted to connect runners with each other who are passionate about the same cause,” she said. The thought of having people who are all united for the same cause is such a good community-type feeling.”

Participants can register as individuals or in teams of two to 10 people. Registration costs range from $75 to $175 depending on the selected event duration.

Cash prizes ranging from $200 to $1,500 will be handed out to the top fundraiser, top promoter, as well as top male and female finisher for each event.

Participants who are unable to make it in person can also sign up for the virtual component and send in their results anytime in August.

Runners and walkers of all ages and experience levels are welcome to participate in the event. Hempler added she encourages beginner runners to register and immerse themselves in the supportive running community.

“Most people won’t be running the whole time for 24 hours, 12 hours, or even 3 hours,” she said. “All levels of running are welcome, and this is why we’re doing it on the track, so nobody gets left behind and there’s always going to be people around you who are supporting you and cheering you on.”

Hempler has been running to support Victoria’s health-care workers for three years. She started in 2020 by running her first 10 marathons in 10 days challenge, followed by 30 marathons in 30 days in 2021.

But in late 2022, she became so sick from a mysterious illness that she had to take three months off work and four months off running. She said she developed an even bigger appreciation for the little things in life and for the support provided by health-care workers.

“Our health-care heroes helped me through my illness and I would love for them to be equipped with the best possible equipment to be able to help as many people as possible,” she said.

After making a full recovery, she continued her fundraising campaign in July by running another 10 marathons in 10 days.

She has raised a total of more than $90,000 so far. Through more events and challenges, including the Chicago Marathon in October, she hopes to ultimately reach a $1-million goal.

This event in particular will be supporting the mental health facility at the Victoria Hospitals Foundation — a facility that has also recently become nearer and dearer to Hempler’s heart following her illness.

“When I suffered my physical illness, my mental health was also suffering too as a result, so I know mental health is a serious thing that needs more consideration out there.”

A portion of sales from Hempler’s clothing line, Dream Nation Apparel, will also be donated to support her cause.

Hempler hopes to make the Dream Nation Apparel 24-Hour event an annual tradition to unite the running community and raise money for a good cause.

“It’s our first time doing this so we’re still fairly new to this aspect of things, so we’re just hoping that we make it awesome for the people that we do have right now so when we do this again, we will have more participants and more people talking about the event.”

Those looking to register for the event can do so here.

