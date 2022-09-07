(File photo)

(File photo)

School bus with kids on board caught speeding through school zone in Kelowna

Driver was given a written warning and call to their supervisor

With just a few days into the start of the school year, Kelowna RCMP is blitzing the streets to stop drivers speeding in school zones – a common practice with the kids heading back to class.

What is not common, however, is for a marked yellow school bus to be pulled over, with students on board.

A bus driver, contracted to drive students to a local private school, was marked going over the posted speed limit of 30 km/hr by an officer’s radar gun, prompting a written warning and a call to the driver’s supervisor.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna detachment called the situation ‘disappointing’.

“A bus driver, who we trust with the safety of our children who blatantly disregards that responsibility is shocking.”

RCMP want to remind the public that school zones are in effect from 7:30a.m.-5p.m.

READ MORE: ‘A better community for all’ goal of Kelowna council candidate

READ MORE: RCMP and offenders agree crime is a ‘revolving door’ in Kelowna

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

backtoschoolCity of KelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Southern Vancouver Island just finished its hottest August ever recorded
Next story
Teen suffers dislocated shoulder, fractured hand in alleged assault at Armstrong IPE

Just Posted

The 2022 Canadian Walk for Veterans takes place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Courtenay Riverway Heritage Walk (Mansfield Drive entrance). Scott Stanfield photo
Canadian Walk for Veterans returning to Courtenay

Volunteer sherpas transport Judy Norbury along the boardwalk at Paradise Meadows. Photo supplied
Finding her path

Yellowlees, from Scotland, raised $80,000 for a ‘Trees for Life’ charity in Scotland and raised attention to the effects of climate change in his home country. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Michael Yellowlees – Kilted Scotsman’s second cross Canada tour

Jasmine Mohtadi receives the Megan Dalziel G.P. Vanier Secondary Memorial Bursary from Denis Dalziel. Photo submitted
Megan Dalziel memorial bursary recipient announced

Pop-up banner image