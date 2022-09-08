School enrolments grow as more families move to Comox Valley

The Comox Valley Schools board decided to adjust the boundaries of Courtenay Elementary and Royston Elementary to ensure space for students in the southern end of the district. Craig Sorochan photo

As schools begin the 2022-2023 year, enrolments in Comox Valley Schools continue to increase, putting pressure on available space in some schools.

While exact enrolments won’t be known until later in the fall, early projections indicate the number of students attending schools in SD71 appears to be growing again. However, overall growth figures can’t be determined until the number of students leaving the district is determined.

Growth is happening throughout much of the district in many school buildings. There are some pockets in the district where there are pressure points, specifically in the Lerwick Road corridor, Cumberland and Royston areas.

Last January, the board of education for Comox Valley Schools made the difficult decision to adjust the boundaries of Courtenay Elementary and Royston Elementary in order to ensure there would be enough space to accommodate students who live in the southern end of the district. Early indications are showing enrolment increases are continuing in this part of the district and the boundary changes were necessary to accommodate the growth.

Schools are working hard to ensure there is space for everyone living within their local catchments, and will do their best to accept local students wherever possible.

Comox Valley Schools welcomes all new and returning students to the 2022-2023 school year.

Comox ValleySchoolsStudents