Search continues for woman, dog near Kelowna creek during flood emergency

Last seen near Mission Greenway near rushing creek

Kelowna RCMP are asking the for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Chelsea Cardno, 31, was last seen at 8 a.m. on June 14 leaving her home on Dougall Road South near the Mission Greenway. She was with her dog, a German shepherd, ‘JJ’.

Officers found Cardno’s car, a white BMW, at the north end of Pasadena Road.

RCMP along with their forensic team, air services team and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) searched the area until dark. The search will be resuming today.

Cardno stands at 4’11”, 108 pounds with brown hair and blonde highlights. When she left her home she was wearing a blue or grey hat, bright red puffy jacket, sweatpants, and black lace-up boots. Her family is concerned about her safety and well-being.

“At the time Chelsea went missing, the water level of Mission Creek was high and fast-moving,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Constable Mike Della-Paolera. “While searching the area, COSAR rescued over-turned kayakers at the mouth of Mission Creek. Given the local state of emergency, the Kelowna RCMP are asking citizens to stay away from Mission Creek.”

The RCMP are looking to speak to anyone in the Mission Park or Greenway area that might have seen Cardno or JJ. If you have any information, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Capital News will keep up to date on the developing situation.

READ MORE: Search for possible missing person suspended at Kelowna’s Mission Creek

READ MORE: FLOOD WATCH: Day 2 of Kelowna’s local state of emergency

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownaMissing womanRCMP