Search to continue for missing Calgary man in Okanagan Lake

Pending approval, the search will likely start on Friday, June 24

The search for 34 year-old Calgary man Oluwaseun Adedeji who disappeared into Okanagan Lake is set to resume, pending approval.

Adedeji has been missing since Saturday, June 18 around 3:45 p.m. after jumping into the lake from a boat and not resurfacing.

Kelowna RCMP is bringing in specialized equipment due to the depth of the water at Squally Point, where he went missing. The equipment will be set up today (June 23) and the search is most likely to continue on Friday (June 24).

COSAR has sonar and an underwater camera they will use as well. With all this equipment, the RCMP and COSAR are also waiting for approval to search from Emergency Management British Columbia.

Capital News will keep up to date on the developing situation.

