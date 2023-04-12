Police and paramedics load a man into an ambulance in Surrey Tuesday (April 11) after he was stabbed on a Coast Mountain bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police and paramedics load a man into an ambulance in Surrey Tuesday (April 11) after he was stabbed on a Coast Mountain bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Second stabbing in as many weeks on Surrey transit bus

Man critically injured during attack on a bus not far from King George skytrain station

RCMP in Surrey say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed while aboard a transit bus in the city.

Police say it happened just before 9:30 Tuesday night.

Investigators say the victim and his attacker had some sort of altercation while on the bus, not far from the King George SkyTrain station.

Police are still seeking witnesses but say it appears the stabbing is not related to Metro Vancouver’s ongoing gang conflict.

No arrests have been made.

The attack is the second similar stabbing in as many weeks aboard a transit bus in Surrey, although the first victim, whose throat was slashed on April 1, is now recovering at home.

READ MORE: Victim of alleged terrorist attack on Surrey bus had no idea of motive: brother-in-law

READ MORE: Person stabbed at New Westminster SkyTrain station, police looking for 3 suspects

BC TransitPoliceSurrey

Previous story
Vancouver Island police raids yield suspected cocaine, fentanyl and dynamite
Next story
Police seize $7.8M in illicit fentanyl, cocaine destined for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The Canadian Society of Environmental Biologists and Comox Valley Nature are pleased to host an online lecture with Mark Thompson. The lecture entitled “Amphibian populations in the old-growth microclimates of British Columbia” is on Sunday April 16, 7–9 p.m.
Comox Valley Nature presents online lecture about local amphibian populations

The post office in Union Bay is the only wooden post office in Canada that is still in service. Photo by Ali Roddam
Union Bay Post Office stamping its way into history

Makeshift shelters and pup tents, such as these erected in the Courtenay City Hall parking lot, are becoming increasingly prominent in the community as the homelessness epidemic surges in the Comox Valley. Photo by Terry Farrell.
MLA pens letter to Downtown Courtenay businesses regarding ‘the challenge of street disorder’

Tools of the trade at the 2019 Vancouver Island MusicFest. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley festivals and events receive their share of $30 million government funding package