See a dog in a hot Vancouver Island car? Consider this before smashing windows

With summer weather expected for the foreseeable future, a Vancouver Island RCMP detachment is giving direction on what to do if a dog or any animal is found unattended in a parked vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who finds a pet in a vehicle to run down a checklist before contacting the RCMP, B.C. SPCA or City of Nanaimo animal control. Some of the considerations are whether the vehicle is parked in the direct sun, whether the windows are down, whether there is air flow and water, the length of time the animal has been in the vehicle, and the animal’s behaviour.

Some possible first steps are attempting to find the pet’s owner in nearby stores or by asking passersby.

“If you observe an animal that is shaking uncontrollably, appears quite lethargic or has lost co-ordination, it is most likely in distress and warrants the attendance of the RCMP,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in a press release.

He said of 13 calls for service since June 1 all were resolved successfully without injury to the animal or damage to vehicles.

Animal control and the B.C. SPCA have no authority to remove an animal from a vehicle and will contact the RCMP if it becomes necessary. The City of Nanaimo has a bylaw to deal with situations of animals found in vehicles without sufficient ventilation or shade, and if found liable, the vehicle operator can be fined $500 and have their animal seized.

“It is strongly suggested that during the hot days of summer, all animals should be left at home and not in vehicles,” the release noted.

Anyone with questions about animal care or the signs of heat distress is asked to call Nanaimo Animal Control Services at 250-616-0233 or visit www.nacsanimalcontrol.ca.

