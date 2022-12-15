Senior governments invest in Cumberland dam project

Following an application in the fall of 2020, the Village of Cumberland received confirmation last summer that it will receive $4,475,000 from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to reconstruct the No. 2 Dam and adjacent works.

Tim Ennis of Latitude Conservation Solutions said the project is required by the provincial Dam Safety Branch due to its condition and age.

A reconstructed dam and spillways will withstand increased extreme weather events.

Village water comes from Cumberland Creek, Allen Lake and a groundwater well — all located in the Perseverance Creek Watershed. Cumberland is not connected to the CVRD system in Comox Lake.

The Cumberland Creek system has been operated for domestic supply since about 1897. The No. 2 Dam failed in December 1972 during a heavy rain and snow event. A resulting flood wave demolished the Henderson Dam downstream. The dam was rebuilt without adhering to engineering designs. It partially failed again in 1973. At present, the dam is considered ‘leaky’ and would liquefy in an earthquake.

“’It’s really important that this work get done, and get underway quickly,” Ennis said at Cumberland council Dec. 12.

Design will happen next year, and construction is expected in 2024.

Guardian Watchmen

•Council has agreed to contribute $3,000 to the K’ómoks First Nation Guardian Watchmen Program, which aims to protect and preserve the environment within the KFN traditional territory.

“We are the eyes and ears of the land and sea, thriving to protect everything from the tops of the mountains to the bottom of the oceans, and everything in between,” the KFN website states.

The one-time, $3,000 expenditure is to be funded through ‘Host Amenity funds.’ The balance of the fund in 2022 is $155,000.

“A healthy relationship, and a prosperous K’ómoks First Nation, is likely to have positive environmental impacts,” a staff report states.



