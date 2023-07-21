Sewer Extension South awaits provincial approval, rather than a vote

New plan since the referendum in 2016 allows the project to be approved by the province

A vote may be unnecessary to move forward with the Sewer Extension South project, as the Comox Valley Regional District can gain approval through other means.

The extension project can be green-lit by provincial authorities rather than a referendum, CVRD told the Record. The approval would mean Union Bay and Royston households take on some construction costs for sewers, and that ongoing maintenance costs are shared by everyone on Comox Valley’s sewer system, including households in Courtenay and Comox.

As the Record reported in May, septic systems of Royston and Union Bay are the target of a new district project. The Comox Valley Regional District plans to replace these septic systems by introducing a sewer extension to the area.

The extension aims to stop pollution suspected to be coming from failing septics systems and to lay the groundwork for future development in the south Valley region.

There is a lot of review and public consultation to be done before the province gives its final approval, however, provincial authorities have been supportive so far, according to liquid waste manager Darry Monteith.

“It has been made clear though that protecting Baynes Sound is a high priority because of its cultural, heritage and environmental value,” she said. “The recent award of grant funding also indicates that this project is a priority.”

In 2023, the province announced a $30 million grant to help CVRD fund the project.

The sewer extension was previously a decision in the public’s hands. Affected communities voted in 2016, leading the project to be cancelled.

Soon, however, Sewer Extension South will be in the hands of the province.

In a different way of gaining approval for the project, the CVRD is adding the sewer extension to a long-term plan that manages waste in the Valley. The district started an “addendum” in 2022 to add the project to its Liquid Waste Management Plan.

The waste management plan is an outline submitted to the Province of B.C. If the province approves, CVRD gains the authority to move forward with the plan’s individual projects.

The situation changed between 2016 and the present because the district did not have a Liquid Management Waste Plan beforehand; this meant it could not borrow money.

The liquid waste management plan has been in the works since 2018. It undergoes years of review from local commissions, committees and the Province of B.C. before getting approval.

Monteith said the contributions from each local and provincial authority, combined with public input, ensure a fulsome approach to waste planning. The goal is to ensure that human health and the environment are protected as sewage systems move forward in the Valley.

The CVRD recently completed three open-house sessions, including in the affected communities of Royston and Union Bay.

The process is in stage two of three and is expected to be completed in 2026.

