Shakira to stand trial on tax fraud charges in Spain

Shakira has been ordered to stand trial on 2018 allegations the pop star had not paid $13.9 million in taxes she owed between 2012 and 2014.

Reports say that on Sept. 27, a Spanish judge approved a trial on six counts of tax fraud tied to allegations that Shakira spent most of her time in Spain during those years and owes taxes to the country despite having an official residence in the Bahamas.

For more videos like that click HERE

The singer, who rejected a deal to avoid trial, has adamantly denied any wrongdoing. Her PR firm maintains that she’s paid everything she owes and another $2.8 million in interest.

If she is found guilty, Shakira faces a possible eight-year prison sentence and a large fine.

The court in which she will stand trial is located in Esplugues de Llobregat. A trial date has yet to be set.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainmentfraudmoney launderingtaxesvideo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lawyer for First Nation says goal of B.C. land claim case is reconciliation
Next story
PODCAST: UBCM hosts ‘reimagining health care in B.C.’ session

Just Posted

PM 2.5 concentrations are highest during the winter months and evenings. File photo
Courtenay considers ways to regulate excessive wood smoke

Downtown Courtenay. Black Press file photo
Off The Page: Talking municipal elections with… business leaders

Eugen and Oksana Moisieieva, along with their daughters Agnes, 6, and Amina, 4, fled Ukraine this year following Russia’s attacks. Photo by Ali Roddam
Building up and building over: how the Valley community is rising up to support a Ukrainian family

Canadian actor Will Arnett is narrating Island of the Sea Wolves, a docuseries that explores natural life on Vancouver Island, set for release on Netflix in October. Screenshot/Island of the Sea Wolves.
Life on the edge: Will Arnett narrates new Netflix docuseries on Vancouver Island

Pop-up banner image