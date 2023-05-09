Shallow inland Vancouver Island earthquakes drive emergency preparedness reminder

Quakes in the Port Renfrew area coincide with Emergency Preparedness Week

The second earthquake’s impact close to Langford

The second earthquake’s impact close to Langford

Shallow inland earthquakes have been registering on southern Vancouver Island, acting as reminders for residents during Emergency Preparedness Week.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday (May 7), a 2.1 magnitude quake registered at a depth of 18.6 km near Port Renfrew. It was followed by a quake with a magnitude of 2.3 reported at 9:34 p.m. near Sooke at a depth of 10.7 km.

Two quakes registered at around 10 p.m. near Sooke, one with a magnitude of 0.8 and a depth of 3.9 km and the other at 1.2 with a depth of 3.8 km.

While the quakes were shallow, it was not expected they were felt by residents.

Residents didn’t seem too concerned online. Reddit user Vicsyd said “2.1 is tiny. Usually, you don’t feel them until a (magnitude of) 4, and even then they’re quite common and slight. It really depends on where it was, what type of ground you’re on, what kind of building you’re in, and how deep the quake was. Try not to worry, and if you’re new to the Island it’s probably a great idea to contact your municipality to get the earthquake preparedness guide so you can plan.”

These earthquakes were not only reminders for Islanders but also coincide with Emergency Preparedness Week.

The province recommends knowing first what the hazards are in your community, then building your emergency kit and grab-and-go bag, making your emergency plan, watching the national earthquake early warning system, and if it comes to it – drop, cover, and hold on if you do feel an earthquake.

Black Press Media has an emergency preparedness guide to help Greater Victoria residents be ready for anything from earthquakes to fires. Find the guide online here.

ALSO READ: Be Prepared: Are you ready for the ‘Big One?’

ALSO READ: Be Ready: This local emergency guide could potentially save your life

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Earthquake

 

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake registered near Port Renfrew shortly before 9:30 p.m. May 7. (Courtesy Volcano Discovery)

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake registered near Port Renfrew shortly before 9:30 p.m. May 7. (Courtesy Volcano Discovery)

Previous story
Province prepared as temperatures poised to surge in B.C., says emergency minister
Next story
New B.C. wildfire regulations aim to prevent human-caused fires

Just Posted

the Gooey-Duck Fountain is Betty Annand’s fifth book in the past six years.
96-year-old Courtenay author pens fifth novel in six years

A ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the funding for the Naut’sa mawt Indigenous affordable housing project in Courtenay took place Friday morning (May 5). Photo via @GordJohns Twitter
Funding in place for Indigenous affordable housing project in Courtenay

A past Mac Bros Basketball Camp. Black Prss file photo
Mac Bros Basketball Camp returns to the Comox Valley

WeCan Shelter Society co-founder Charlene Davis, and Dawn 2 Dawn Action on Homelessness founder Tom Grant cut the ribbon to officially open the ninth WeCan Shelter home. Photo by Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record.
Ninth WeCan Shelter home opens at Maple Pool Campground in Courtenay

Pop-up banner image