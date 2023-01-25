Shawnigan RCMP asking for help in locating missing elderly woman

Janet Klassen reported missing on Jan. 24

Shawnigan Lake RCMP seeks help from the public in locating Janet Klassen, 81, who went missing on jan. 24. (Submitted photo)

Shawnigan Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Janet Klassen, who was reported missing Jan. 24.

Klassen was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of White Eagle Drive in Shawnigan Lake as she went for a walk but failed to return home.

She is described as an 81-year-old Caucasian woman with grey hair and brown eyes.

Klassen is 160 cm tall (5 foot 3 inches) and weighs 57 kg (126 lbs).

Police are very concerned for Klassen’s health and well being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Klassen is urged to contact their local police.

