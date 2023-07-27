Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Shoe with human remains found on Victoria beach

B.C. Coroners Services in early stages of investigation

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the discovery of what is believed to be human remains found inside a shoe on a Victoria beach.

The B.C. Coroners Service was notified of the discovery on Gonzales Beach and is in the “very early stages of investigating,” said spokesperson Ryan Panton Thursday morning.

No further details could be provided at this time.

B.C. has a long history with mysterious feet being discovered along its coastline. Between August 2007 and September 2018, 15 feet had washed up on the province’s shores.

Another was discovered across the border on New Year’s Day 2019 on Jetty Island, a small man-made island owned by the Port of Everett.

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

ALSO READ: 15th human foot to wash ashore in B.C. still needs identity

Victoria

Previous story
VIDEO: Large explosion rocks Lower Mainland shopping centre
Next story
Human Rights Tribunal approves $23B First Nations child welfare settlement

Just Posted

Free swims will be offered at the Courtenay outdoor pool in Lewis Park from Aug. 8 until the end of the season on Sept. 1. Photo supplied.
Courtenay outdoor pool offering free swims for final portion of the season

This Courtenay home, at 3227 Winchester Ave. in the Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community is part of a grand prize package with a total value of more than $2.6 million.
Courtenay home among grand prize options in 2023 Dream Lottery

w
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

Thousands of people in colourful outfits gathered in downtown Victoria during the 2023 Victoria Pride Parade, earlier this month. Comox Valley will have its first-ever Pride Parade on Aug. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Pride Parade to launch Comox Valley Pride Weekend Aug. 26-27