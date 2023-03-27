One man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a Nanaimo businessman March 12. (News Bulletin file photo)

One man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a Nanaimo businessman March 12. (News Bulletin file photo)

Shooting at homeless encampment in Nanaimo results in arrest and charges

Incident sent 49-year-old business owner to hospital with serious injuries

Police have have arrested the suspect in a shooting at a homeless encampment this month that sent a Nanaimo business owner to hospital with serious injuries.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Craig Truckle, 37, of Nanaimo and of no fixed address, has been arrested in connection with the shooting March 12.

Police made the arrest at about 11 p.m. March 22 without incident in downtown Nanaimo and took the individual into police custody.

The following day, Truckle was charged with one count of pointing a firearm without lawful excuse. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Truckle’s next court appearance is Tuesday, March 28, in provincial court in Nanaimo.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said a publication ban has been put in place on the court proceedings and police can release no further information.

READ ALSO: RCMP haven’t yet made arrest after shooting at Nanaimo homeless encampment


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMPShooting

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. residents worried fraud risk growing and they’re too weary to be more careful
Next story
Electronic billboard keeps attention on teenager’s unsolved murder

Just Posted

Hollee Card (community leader for L’Arche Comox Valley - right) and Noella Rousseau (artist - left) with her aunt Irene, enjoy some of the art exhibited at the Art of Belonging celebration.
L’Arch Comox Valley celebrates annual Art of Belonging program

The Comox Valley Walk For Alzheimer’s takes place May 28. Photo supplied
Registration open for Comox Valley Walk for Alzheimer’s

Wren Maertz in her hospital bed, with the nasogastric tube in place. Photo supplied
Comox Valley family receives YANA support during week in Nanaimo

VIMFF - Best of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is coming to the Stan Hagen Theatre March 31. (Photo by Casey Dubois)
Strathcona Wilderness Institute hosting ‘Best of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival’