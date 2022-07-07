Shortages of many popular brands of baby formula are seen on a pharmacy shelf, Monday, May 16, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Shortages of many popular brands of baby formula are seen on a pharmacy shelf, Monday, May 16, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Shortage of specialized infant formula to continue through summer: Health Canada

Health Canada says there is no shortage of regular formula in Canada

Health Canada says the nationwide shortage of specialized baby formula is expected to continue throughout the summer.

The federal department says shipments of specialized formulas are expected to be available in pharmacies starting the first week of July, but supplies will continue to be limited.

The affected formulas are intended for infants with food allergies and some medical conditions.

Health Canada says there is no shortage of regular formula in Canada.

The shortage comes after a massive recall of contaminated formula in February led to the shutdown of Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan plant, where the formula had been produced.

Abbott Nutrition makes the popular Similac and Alimentum formula brands.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATED: Eight current and former Nelson police officers under investigation for alleged racism
Next story
B.C. wildfire season off to a slow start, more ignitions anticipated in July

Just Posted

Flair Airlines will no longer be flying out of YQQ. (File photo)
Flair fails to catch on in Comox

Habitat for Humanity will build 12 new homes on Piercy Avenue. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Habitat Vancouver Island North’s Bid to Build Auction raises more than $46,000

Puntledge Pollinator’s Butterfly Way project helped neighbours create pollinator friendly gardens. A total of 19 projects have been funded through the Comox Valley Community Foundation’s 2022 Neighbourhood Small Grants (NSG) program. Photo supplied
19 local projects benefit from Comox Valley Community Foundation Neighborhood Small Grants program

Lucas Stiefvater has committed to matching up to $50,000 in donations to his two favourite Comox Valley non-profits. Phgoto supplied
Comox Valley resident celebrating 50 years in Canada with donation match of up to $50k