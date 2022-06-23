Slideshow: Glacier View Secondary Centre graduation

A grad crosses the stage ready to accept her high school diploma. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Glacier View grads get ready for their ceremony at Simms Park Thursday, June 23, 2022. Photo by Erin HaluschakGlacier View grads get ready for their ceremony at Simms Park Thursday, June 23, 2022. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Glacier View grads get ready for their ceremony at Simms Park Thursday, June 23, 2022. Photo by Erin HaluschakGlacier View grads get ready for their ceremony at Simms Park Thursday, June 23, 2022. Photo by Erin Haluschak
A Glacier View grad gets ready for the ceremony at Simms Park Thursday, June 23, 2022. Photo by Erin HaluschakA Glacier View grad gets ready for the ceremony at Simms Park Thursday, June 23, 2022. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Valedictorian Sydney-Rose Clements addresses the grads, family and friends who gathered at Simms Park Thursday, June 23, 2022. Photo by Erin HaluschakValedictorian Sydney-Rose Clements addresses the grads, family and friends who gathered at Simms Park Thursday, June 23, 2022. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Glacier View Secondary Centre principal Karma Taiji speaks to the grad prior to their ceremony. Photo by Erin HaluschakGlacier View Secondary Centre principal Karma Taiji speaks to the grad prior to their ceremony. Photo by Erin Haluschak
A grad crosses the stage ready to accept his high school diploma. Photo by Erin HaluschakA grad crosses the stage ready to accept his high school diploma. Photo by Erin Haluschak
A grad crosses the stage ready to accept her high school diploma. Photo by Erin Haluschak A grad crosses the stage ready to accept her high school diploma. Photo by Erin HaluschakA grad crosses the stage ready to accept her high school diploma. Photo by Erin Haluschak A grad crosses the stage ready to accept her high school diploma. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Twenty-four grads marched across the stage at Simms Millennium Park Thursday (June 23) afternoon, all with high school diplomas in hand from Glacier View Secondary Centre.

Following a welcome from K’ómoks First Nation Elder Donna Mitchell, Karma Taiji, principal, addressed the graduates along with valedictorian Sydney-Rose Clements and acknowledged the hard work, dedication and tenacity exemplified by all of the students.

Click through the slideshow above to view images from the ceremony.


Graduation 2022

