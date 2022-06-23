Slideshow: Glacier View Secondary Centre graduation

Twenty-four grads marched across the stage at Simms Millennium Park Thursday (June 23) afternoon, all with high school diplomas in hand from Glacier View Secondary Centre.
Following a welcome from K’ómoks First Nation Elder Donna Mitchell, Karma Taiji, principal, addressed the graduates along with valedictorian Sydney-Rose Clements and acknowledged the hard work, dedication and tenacity exemplified by all of the students.
Click through the slideshow above to view images from the ceremony.
photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter