Slideshow: Snow days in the Comox Valley

Readers submit photos from sledding to tree decorating and everything in between

A Comox Valley snowperson was one of many reader-submitted photos of snow days in the area. Photo by Lisa Andrade

A wintery week in the Comox Valley meant a snow day for many people and thanks to our followers on Facebook, we got to see many photos of how residents spent their time enjoying the weather.

We asked for your snow-day photos and got a great variety – indoor and out – on how you spent the past week. Click through the slideshow below to see a snapshot of activities from sledding to tree decorating.

Everyone who submitted a photo to our Facebook page was entered into a draw for a Landmark Cinemas movie pass for two (including popcorn and two drinks). Congratulations to Lisa Andrade for winning the prize!



