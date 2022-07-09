Slo-pitch tourney raises funds for YANA

“This is an amazing total and once again highlights the generosity of our community.”

The final tally from the inaugural Will Power Slo-Pitch Tournament is in, and it was even more spectacular than the organizer’s original estimate with a total of $9,153.85 raised.

The money will be donated to YANA (You Are Not Alone), the Comox Valley non-profit organization that offers help to Comox Valley families who need to travel for medical treatment for a child or for a pregnant mother.

“This is an amazing total and once again highlights the generosity of our community,” said YANA community relations co-ordinator, Shormila Bakshi. “Thank you to everyone that participated and an even bigger thank you to Kirk Logeman and the organizing committee that made this event possible.”

The event was held in honour of a former teammate, Will Carwithen, who passed away in 2017. The second annual Will Power Softball Tournament is planned for June 2 to 4, 2023.



