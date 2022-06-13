Snow sticks in Elkford, a week out from summer

The snow was sticking in Elkford on midday, June 13th, only a week out from the beginning of summer 2022. (Image courtesy of Tathlina Lovlin)The snow was sticking in Elkford on midday, June 13th, only a week out from the beginning of summer 2022. (Image courtesy of Tathlina Lovlin)
Elkford resident Jason Meldrum captured this image of snow falling on his clean pool in Elkford, ready for a summer which is taking its time. (Image courtesy of Jason Meldrum)Elkford resident Jason Meldrum captured this image of snow falling on his clean pool in Elkford, ready for a summer which is taking its time. (Image courtesy of Jason Meldrum)

Happy ‘Juneuary’ Elk Valley!

Precipitation which triggered a rainfall warning through the Kootenays was falling as snow on midday June 13th in Elkford where temperatures were as high as a balmy 6 degrees, a little over a week short of the official beginning of summer.

Pictures shared with The Free Press showed a blanket of white over Elkford, while another showed snow falling on a freshly cleaned pool, ready for a summer that seems a long way away.

Temperatures in Elkford are not expected to rise into the double digits until Wednesday, with snowfall expected to continue in Elkford and the north Elk Valley on Monday and Tuesday.

A large weather system in Alberta is bringing heavy rain and snow levels down as low as 1,200m according to Environment Canada.

Elsewhere in the Kootenays, a snowfall warning was issued for mountain passes west of Creston, while the entire region remains on rainfall and flood watch.

READ MORE: Fernie expected to get the most rainfall according to Environment Canada alerts


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather

Previous story
Toronto van attacker sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years
Next story
‘We’re still here’: Sinixt visit B.C. on anniversary of top court’s acknowledgment that they exist

Just Posted

KidStart needs male mentors! There are 30 kids on the waitlist in the Comox Valley. Call or text Tammie at 250-898-4842 if you can help out. Photo by Bluetree Photography.
Comox Valley KidStart is in need of male volunteers

The L’Arche Comox Valley I Belong! Centre will host an open house on June 15. Photo supplied
L’Arche Comox Valley I Belong! Centre hosting open house

Three youths broke into the Mex Liquor Store at 1 a.m. Saturday morning, and stole merchandise. Earlier in the evening, the same trio shoplifted a case of beer, then returned and stabbed a person who denied them re-entry into the store. Photo by Terry Farrell
Three youths arrested after stabbing incident at Courtenay liquor store

The Comox Valley Concert Band will be playing an outdoor concert at Marina Park on Father’s Day. Photo submitted
Comox Valley Concert Band holding outdoor Father’s Day concert