The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are set to arrive in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training in April. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Snowbirds set dates for spring training in the Comox Valley

The flying schedule will be posted closer to their arrival next month

It’s almost time for Comox Valley residents to look towards the sky, as the Canadian Forces Snowbirds team has announced the dates they are returning to the area for spring training.

The air demonstration squadron is set to arrive in the Valley on April 18 for training until May 12, according to a post on social media.

The flying schedule will be posted closer to their arrival next month.

During this period, the public can expect to see jet aircraft in the vicinity and are advised that there may be associated jet noise. These training flights are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times and are subject to weather and operational requirements.

The team’s show season kicks off June 3 to 4 in Thunder Bay, Ont., and is followed by a majority of shows in Canada from coast to coast. The season wraps up in California in early October.

The team released a statement online following inquiries of the lack of shows in the territories and northern Canada and noted that their planners and co-ordinators are currently working on including the territories in the future but they do not have any planned appearance in the north this year.


Military

