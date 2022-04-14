Snowbirds set to arrive in the Comox Valley

Residents can expect to see and hear the iconic Tutor jets as the pilots in the sky

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be at 19 Wing Comox this year for their annual spring training between April 19 and May 10.

Residents can expect to see and hear the iconic Tutor jets as the pilots of 431 Air Demonstration Squadron practice their formations and aerobatics in the vicinity of Comox Valley and over the Georgia Strait.

This year will be different than prior training sessions. Exceptional issues this past winter, including bad weather, and COVID-19 restrictions on personnel, have put them behind schedule. Therefore, the squadron will be conducting exercises at an earlier phase in their training and pilots may not be flying some of the more complicated maneuvers.

Residents are asked to enjoy the Snowbirds practice from their homes or to follow them online through social media.

Air Force Beach will have limited access for non-pass holders for the weekends of April 23 to 24, April 30 to May 1 and May 7 to 8. Access will be controlled by members of 19 Wing Comox. All visitors on DND property are asked to maintain physical distancing; in the event that distancing cannot be maintained, 19 Wing Comox requests masks be worn for everyone’s safety.

