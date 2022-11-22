Eagle Pass, 33 kilometres west of Revelstoke, is starting to experience snow from the snowfall warning in effect on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for all major Okanagan highways, as they are expecting 15-20 centimetres of snow is 24 hours (Photo - DriveBC)

Eagle Pass, 33 kilometres west of Revelstoke, is starting to experience snow from the snowfall warning in effect on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for all major Okanagan highways, as they are expecting 15-20 centimetres of snow is 24 hours (Photo - DriveBC)

Snowfall warning in effect for major Interior highways, Okanagan, Shuswap

The highways are expecting 15-20 centimetres of snow in the next 24 hours

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter as snowfall warnings have been put in place for most the Okanagan.

With heavy snow in the forecast, Environment Canada announced the snowfall warnings at 4:42 a.m. Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass reaching as far as Revelstoke, and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass are all expecting 15-20 centimetres of snow in the next 24 hours. Because of the snow, visibility is also expected to be low.

Light snow is scheduled to start Tuesday morning and intensify as the day goes on, finishing with flurries early Wednesday morning.

In the same time span, the Okanagan Valley, including Vernon, and the Shuswap are expecting 10-15 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada warns people that driving conditions in the mountains can change suddenly and to be prepared. And if visibility is effecting while driving, turn your headlights on and maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

READ MORE: Another police standoff as havoc continues in Merritt

READ MORE: RCMP serious crimes investigating after toddler found dead inside Kelowna home

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsHighway 5highway chaosKelownaOkanaganSnow

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ukrainian refugees embrace peace and quiet in Canada as war rages on
Next story
Seven Fraser Valley poultry farms under quarantine for avian influenza

Just Posted

Desmond Day Larson on the set of his YouTube show, Mr. Day. Photo by Terry Farrell
Courtenay singer/songwriter creates children’s YouTube show

The Everybody Deserves A Smile campaign is underway for the 2022 Christmas season. Photo supplied
Comox Valley’s Everybody Deserves A Smile campaign up and running for 2022

Sue Pyper and Mary Murphy promise to leave all reindeer at home, but they will have a quality herd of other fine arts and craft products, including Murphy’s Oola Body Care line, and Pyper’s gift cards and art creations, at the Dove Creek Holiday Faire. Photo provided
Small-scale artisan fair returns to Dove Creek Hall

The D. Blinzinger Collective plays the Flying Canoe on Thursday, Nov. 24. Photo supplied
Dave Blinziger Collective performs for Comox Valley jazz fans