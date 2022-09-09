Sieffert’s Farm Market in Comox is the first farm to certify as a Living Wage Employer in B.C. Facebook photo

Sieffert’s Farm Market in Comox is the first farm to certify as a Living Wage Employer in B.C. Facebook photo

Society seeks more living wage employers in Comox Valley

New living wage to be calculated this fall

Last fall, there were eight Living Wage Employers in the Comox Valley.

The number has since doubled, but the Comox Valley Social Planning Society is always trying to promote a greater number of private operations or non-profits to certify as Living Wage Employers.

Living wage refers to the hourly amount two working parents need to afford the basics: food, rent, clothing and child care. The current rate is $16.44 per hour, but a new living wage will be calculated for the Comox Valley this fall and announced at the beginning of November.

“Paying a living wage is good for employers, workers and communities,” society president Betty Tate said. “While most local governments and large employers are already paying a living wage, becoming certified as a living wage employer shows commitment and leadership in our community.”

RELATED: Living Wage level rises again in Comox Valley

Living wage employers pay direct and contract staff the living wage for their region. While minimum wage is a government response to address working poverty, the living wage is an employer’s opportunity to address the same problem, according to Living Wage for Families BC.

The Social Planning Society will be asking all municipal candidates if they support their local government certifying as a Living Wage Employer. At present, there are 11 municipalities, three school districts and two First Nation councils in B.C. that are certified Living Wage Employers. None of them are in the Comox Valley.

RELATED: Comox’s Sieffert’s Farm Market first certified farm in B.C. to offer living wage


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valleyeconomy

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
Next story
‘A servant queen’: World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Just Posted

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Barlow/Pool via AP
QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

Living wage is the hourly amount two working parents need to afford the basics. File photo
Society seeks more living wage employers in Comox Valley

Residents are being warned about a cougar near Lake Trail Disk Golf Course in Courtenay. (File photo)
Reports of a cougar near Lake Trail Disk Golf Course in Courtenay

Pop-up banner image