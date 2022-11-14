Solid waste management plan helps shape better future

Comox Strathcona Waste Management (CSWM) is launching a Solid Waste Management Plan Renewal to help guide services and programs offered in the Comox Valley and Strathcona regional districts.

“A Solid Waste Management Plan is the long-term vision for garbage and recycling, and presents the programs, services, infrastructure and policies that guide the design and implementation of solid waste in the CSWM region,” said Vivian Schau, senior manager of CSWM Services. “The purpose of a plan renewal is to build on the successes and strengths of the current plan, and to connect with residents and communities to identify opportunities to increase waste diversion and reduction, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as to ensure the services and programs offered align with evolving disposal needs.”

The goal is to reduce waste, either by not creating it in the first place or by reusing, repurposing or recycling it. The annual waste disposal rate in the service area is just above the B.C. average, between 510 and 543 kg/person. We need to continue to work towards achieving the provincial target of 350 kg/person per year.

How do we get there? The goal can be accomplished through big initiatives by the CSWM Service, and by small actions taken by communities and individuals.

CSWM wants to hear how you use solid waste services and programs within your communities.

How to Weigh In?

•Complete a survey by Dec. 5 and enter to win a $100 gift card.

•Apply to join our Advisory Committee by Dec. 9.

To weigh in and learn more visit: www.cswm.ca/swmp

Comox Valleywaste disposal