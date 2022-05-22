The makers of Jif peanut butter are recalling some of its products due to potential salmonella contamination. (Courtesy of Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The makers of Jif peanut butter are recalling some of its products due to potential salmonella contamination. (Courtesy of Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Some Jif peanut butter products recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 should be disposed of immediately

The makers of Jif peanut butter are urging Canadians to check their recent purchases as they issue a recall for some products due to potential salmonella contamination.

The J.M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall Saturday for a number of peanut butter products sold in Canada, including creamy, light and crunchy peanut butter products.

The company, which is issuing the recall in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, says jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 should be disposed of immediately.

The Canadian recall follows an American outbreak of salmonella affecting 14 people in 12 states that has been linked to Jif peanut butter.

Salmonella symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting and in rare cases can cause arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis and urinary tract symptoms.

Consumers who would like to report symptoms or who have questions are encouraged to contact Jif.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaFoodHealth and wellness

Previous story
VIDEO: Shuswap resort engulfed in flames

Just Posted

Laura Jayne’s work, “SHE,” has been unveiled as the Vancouver Island MusicFest’s official poster for the 2022 event.
Courtenay artist Laura Jayne designs 2022 Vancouver Island MusicFest poster

The soap box derby takes over 2nd Street for the Victoria Day Celebrations. Photo by Mike Chouinard
May long weekend event is back in Cumberland

Stocky Edwards’ funeral was held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Courtenay on May 20. Photo by Mike Chouinard
World War II flying ace Stocky Edwards laid to rest

A Wood Smoke Reduction Strategy intends to guide local government action to reduce fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) generated through wood burning. File photo
Hearth industry unhappy with Comox Valley Airshed Roundtable process