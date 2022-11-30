BCLC logo

$1M winning Lotto Max ticket purchased on Vancouver Island

Greater Victoria group shared $1M winning ticket in October

Someone who bought a Lotto Max lotto ticket on Vancouver Island woke up $1 million richer Wednesday morning.

The Play Now Lottery website shows winning numbers 2, 9, 19, 27, 39, 45 and 48 will pay out $1 million to a ticket bought in Victoria.

It’s the only prize won in the six Max Millions draws on Nov. 29.

The Lotto Max Extra breakdown shows 51 people matched three of four numbers to earn $1,000 and 3,386 folks matched two of four for a $10 prize. Nearly 70,000 got one of four to score a buck.

The $60 million grand prize was won by a single ticket purchased in Ontario.

The Lotto Max jackpot for the Friday, Dec. 2 draw will be $15 million.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria woman wins $474K in Lotto Max draw

READ ALSO: $500,000 winning lottery ticket sold on Vancouver Island

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gambling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Princeton man charged after not drinking and driving
Next story
Victoria beats Vancouver, Kelowna surprisingly low in city environmental ranking

Just Posted

St. John the Divine Church, 579 5th Street Courtenay, will be a warming centre for those in need throughout the 2022-2023 winter season. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
BC Housing contract awarded to Courtenay church for extreme weather warming shelter service

Stink bugs have reached the Comox Valley. Photo by Vanessa
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Brown marmorated stink bugs have reached the Comox Valley – now what?

There are numerous warming options for those in need in the Comox Valley during the cold spell. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Comox Valley emergency shelters, warming centres offer relief during storm

Pictured, from left - Leif Lefevre (Rookie of the Year 2022 ), Sacha Scott (I Made a Difference, 2022), Ryan Chittle (Firefighter of the Year 2022), Elie Dewulf (Firefighter of the Year, 2021), Andrew Pisano (Above and Beyond 2022) Elsa Gilroy (Above and Beyond 2021), Josh Tadeson (Rookie of the Year 2021 ) and Tammy Blair (Rookie of the Year 2022 ). Missing from the photo is Brent Craven (I Made a Difference, 2021), Nick Gilroy (Rookie of the Year, 2021)
Comox Fire Rescue celebrates 2022 award recipients