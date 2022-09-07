The construction of seven towers to expand cellular service on a 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 14 from Sooke to Port Renfrew has begun, says Rogers Communications. (File - Shutterstock)

The construction of seven towers to expand cellular service on a 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 14 from Sooke to Port Renfrew has begun, says Rogers Communications. (File - Shutterstock)

South Island cell service upgrade making its way west to Port Renfrew

First cell tower west of Sooke went into service at the end of May, more coming

The construction of seven towers to expand cellular service on a 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 14 from Sooke to Port Renfrew has begun.

According to Rogers Communications in a community bulletin, the first cellular tower west of Sooke went into service at the end of May.

Four additional towers are under construction, providing continuous coverage along Highway 14 from Sooke to east Port Renfrew.

Construction on the remaining locations within Port Renfrew will begin in September and extend connectivity along the highway into Port Renfrew when completed.

Delays to the original schedule were incurred to avoid disturbing wildlife during the bird nesting season required by Canadian environmental requirements.

All seven towers are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The towers will provide 5G coverage along Highway 14 surrounding Otter Point and continuing west on the road to Port Renfrews, noted the community bulletin.

RELATED: Vancouver Island south coast cell phone fix pushed back to 2022


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CellphonesPort RenfrewShirleySookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Southern Vancouver Island just finished its hottest August ever recorded
Next story
School bus with kids on board caught speeding through school zone in Kelowna

Just Posted

Queen Elizabeth II greets a young woman in the Comox Valley in 1994 - the year she along with Prince Philip visited Vancouver Island to open the Commonwealth Games in Victoria. Photo by Gerry Fairbrother
Comox Valley politicians reflect on Queen’s passing

Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson inspects the remains of the shop at the abandoned Souther homestead. A large fire Wednesday, Sept. 7, started in the shop and jumped to the main house. Firefighters battled the blaze for hours, containing it to the property and averting a major forest fire. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Fire causes extensive damage to abandoned Cumberland homestead

Derek Edwards. Submitted photo
Award-winning Canadian comedian coming back to Courtenay

The 2022 Canadian Walk for Veterans takes place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Courtenay Riverway Heritage Walk (Mansfield Drive entrance). Scott Stanfield photo
Canadian Walk for Veterans returning to Courtenay

Pop-up banner image