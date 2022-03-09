Lily Bowers of Sparwood is creating a quilt made with Ukrainian flag colours to help raise funds to support refugees. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

Lily Bowers of Sparwood is creating a quilt made with Ukrainian flag colours to help raise funds to support refugees. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

Sparwood local creates quilt for Ukraine

Any funds raised from the quilt’s sale will go towards helping refugees escaping the war in Ukraine

Sparwood local Lily Bowers is working on a quilt using only the colours on the Ukrainian flag as her way of showing support for refugees affected by the war.

“To see what’s happening is heartbreaking … I think everyone wishes to help in some way or another,” she said.

Bowers plans to either sell the quilt when she completes it and donate funds to organisations working to help refugees, or donate the quilt to a group working to support people in Ukraine that could then sell it to raise funds.

“Even if it’s only $20, it would help with a meal or something.”

Made up of blue and yellow fabric and a butterfly pattern (also in blue and yell0w), the quilt is 64” by 80”. Bowers, who makes quilts often still has to complete it, but when she does it’ll be for sale.

“It’s not a fancy quilt, by any means, but if it can help raise money for Ukrainian refugees, then I’ll be happy.”

According to the United Nations, some two weeks after Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 2022, there are over two million people displaced by the conflict, with millions escaping to neighbouring countries in Europe.

