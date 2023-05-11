The Canadian Military Wives choirs are all female choirs, which aims to support military women through vocal music and camaraderie. Photo submitted

The Canadian Military Wives choirs are all female choirs, which aims to support military women through vocal music and camaraderie. Photo submitted

Spring concert set for Comox’s Canadian Military Wives Choir

The concert will be filled with a bit of everything; Canadian folk, catchy pop and more

On Sunday, June 11 the Canadian Military Wives Choir – Comox invites the public to their annual spring concert and renowned bake sale.

The concert will be filled with a bit of everything; Canadian folk, catchy pop, Broadway and choral songs that touch everyone’s heart.

The Canadian Military Wives choirs are all female choirs, which aims to support military women through vocal music and camaraderie. Members are closely associated with the military, either by marriage or by occupation and there is a strong emphasis on friendship and fun.

The concert takes place at the 19 Wing Chapel, with doors opening at 2:40 and the concert beginning at 3 p.m. Admission is by donation. Come and enjoy an afternoon of music.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox

Previous story
Former B.C. NDP minister Harry Lali endorses BC United
Next story
Modelled tsunami would take 20 minutes to reach Vancouver Island — study

Just Posted

Last Saturday (May 6), Alexandra Reekie, 12, from Puntledge Elementary, won second place in her category at the provincial Concours d'art oratoire held at Simon Fraser University in Surrey. Photo provided by Charissa Campbell
Comox Valley student wins silver at provincial French-speaking contest

The Canadian Military Wives choirs are all female choirs, which aims to support military women through vocal music and camaraderie. Photo submitted
Spring concert set for Comox’s Canadian Military Wives Choir

An eyewitness said a man was stabbed during a fight in front of the bus stop near the corner of 26th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue. (Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record)
UPDATE: Comox Valley RCMP seeking witnesses to stabbing incident

(file photo)
Summer volleyball camp returns to the Comox Valley

Pop-up banner image