Spring concert set for Comox’s Canadian Military Wives Choir

On Sunday, June 11 the Canadian Military Wives Choir – Comox invites the public to their annual spring concert and renowned bake sale.

The concert will be filled with a bit of everything; Canadian folk, catchy pop, Broadway and choral songs that touch everyone’s heart.

The Canadian Military Wives choirs are all female choirs, which aims to support military women through vocal music and camaraderie. Members are closely associated with the military, either by marriage or by occupation and there is a strong emphasis on friendship and fun.

The concert takes place at the 19 Wing Chapel, with doors opening at 2:40 and the concert beginning at 3 p.m. Admission is by donation. Come and enjoy an afternoon of music.



