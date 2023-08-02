After a hot summer with high demand for water, Cumberland is “playing it cautiously” by upping its water restrictions. The change means no resident can water their lawn. (Photo by Sean Feagan/ Campbell River Mirror).

After a hot summer with high demand for water, Cumberland is “playing it cautiously” by upping its water restrictions. The change means no resident can water their lawn. (Photo by Sean Feagan/ Campbell River Mirror).

Stage 3 water restrictions in Cumberland starting Thursday

Residents not allowed to water lawns or fill pools; the village jumped from Stage 1 in May

The grass won’t be greener in Cumberland, because the village is moving to stage 3 water restrictions on Thursday.

Residents will be banned from watering their lawns, starting August 3. They’ll also have to wait until next year to fill swimming pools or wash their their vehicles with water.

Demand was up 50 per cent compared to previous years, according to manager of operations Rob Crisfield. It’s cause for concern, he said, but even in the worst case scenario, with no rain until November, the village still has enough water to last.

“We’re not in dire straights,” said Crisfield, “but I think we just need to play it cautiously.”

“Let’s pray for rain though.”

Cumberland restrictions skipped from stage 1 to 3.

For the complete, detailed list of water restrictions, visit cumberland.ca/water-restrictions/

