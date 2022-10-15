Steady stream of voters as election day in the Comox Valley is underway

Voters are turning out in steady streams Saturday (Oct. 15) to cast their ballot as the BC municipal election is underway.

According to election officials at Queneesh Elementary School in Courtenay, voters have been coming through to cast their ballot steadily throughout the morning, as polls opened at 8 a.m.

At Courtenay’s other voting location – the Florence Filberg Centre – a lineup of about 15 people waited outside the building around noon.

Electors are also casting their ballot in Cumberland and Comox, where voters in the village will have their choice between two candidates for mayor – Leslie Baird and Vickey Brown – and in Comox where Nicole Minions has been acclaimed for mayor, voters can cast their ballot for up to six councillors out of 10 candidates.

Additionally, voters in Comox Valley Regional District Areas A, B and C are also casting their ballots today.

During the last election, voter turnout was at 37 per cent in Courtenay, 40.4 per cent in Comox and 48 per cent in Cumberland.

According to CivicInfo BC, the average B.C. municipal turnout during the 2018 election was 35.6 per cent.



