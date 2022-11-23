Larry Peterson, centre, chair of the Comox Valley branch of the Steelhead Society, presents a $1,000 cheque to Willi Wagner, left, president of the Courtenay and District Fish and Game Protective Association, and association conservation chair Wayne White to aid in the completion of a new hatchery on the association’s Comox Lake property. The hatchery will rear coho for the Trent and Puntledge rivers with major funding provided by the Pacific Salmon Foundation, and BC Hydro’s Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program. Hundreds of volunteer hours from club members and many generous donations from local businesses made the hatchery dream a reality. Photo supplied

Steelhead Society donates $1,000 to hatchery completion in Comox Valley

The Comox Valley branch of the Steelhead Society has donated $1,000 to aid in the completion of a new hatchery on the Comox Lake property of the Courtenay and District Fish and Game Protective Association.

The hatchery will rear coho for the Trent and Puntledge rivers. The Pacific Salmon Foundation, and BC Hydro’s Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program provided major funding.

“Hundreds of volunteer hours from club members and many generous donations from local businesses made the hatchery dream a reality,” a news release states.

Comox ValleyEnvironment

