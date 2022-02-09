A large cairn was officially unveiled in the Lazo Marsh dedicated to Comox’s decorated Secord World War fighter pilot ace and centenarian Stocky Edwards. Photo by Erin Haluschak

A large cairn was officially unveiled in the Lazo Marsh dedicated to Comox’s decorated Secord World War fighter pilot ace and centenarian Stocky Edwards. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Stocky Edwards’ legacy on permanent display in Comox

A large cairn was officially unveiled Wednesday in the Lazo Marsh

Comox’s decorated Secord World War fighter pilot ace and centenarian Stocky Edwards’ legacy is now permanently on display in nature.

On Feb. 9, a small ceremony was held near the Lazo Marsh organized by Hon.-Col. of 407 Long Range Patrol Squadron Dave Mellin, Greg Sawchuck, senior B.C. director for Ducks Unlimited Canada and others to honour Edwards’ birthday and his service to Canada, his lifelong contributions to nature, conservation and the organization.

A large cairn was officially unveiled just prior to the boardwalk at the marsh, with Stocky, his wife Toni, 19 Wing Commander Lt.-Col. Rhonda Stevens and other dignitaries, friends and family in attendance.

Canada’s highest-scoring ace in the Western Desert Campaign, Edwards earned respect for his quick reflexes, flying abilities and shooting instincts while serving with 260 Squadron in the Western Desert Air Force in North Africa in 1943.

By the start of 1943 when he was a flight commander, Edwards had earned a Distinguished Flying Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross, awarded for acts of valour or courage.

Following retirement and in between spending time with Toni and their four children, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, Edwards is passionate about the environment around him, particularly preserving it for future generations.

For 40 years, he and his family have supported Ducks Unlimited and the restoration work they do in the Comox Valley.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Comox centenarian Stocky Edwards reflects on 100 years

Comox

 

Stocky Edwards speaks with 19 Wing Commander Lt.-Col. Rhonda Stevens and Greg Sawchuck, senior B.C. director for Ducks Unlimited Canada. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Stocky Edwards speaks with 19 Wing Commander Lt.-Col. Rhonda Stevens and Greg Sawchuck, senior B.C. director for Ducks Unlimited Canada. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Previous story
PHOTOS: Rallying parents, opposition scorn B.C. government over new autism funding model
Next story
VIDEO: 20 sea lions put on a show for beach-goers near Nanaimo

Just Posted

Stocky Edwards shares a laugh during the dedication ceremony for a cairn in his honour in Comox Wednesday, Feb. 9. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Stocky Edwards’ legacy on permanent display in Comox

The Foggy Mountain Fair on Dunsmuir Avenue in 2021. Cumberland is now looking at an overall plan for recreation, arts and culture in the community. Record file photo
Cumberland’s rec, arts and culture plan taking input soon

Statistics Canada released the general census information on Feb. 9. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
All Comox Valley communities growing, according to the newly-released Canada Census

The Comox Valley Record’s Off The Page podcast, available everywhere podcasts are heard.
Off The Page podcast: Leslie Cox