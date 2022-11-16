RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. man suspected of stealing $440K diesel transport truck from Alberta

Suspect arrested after truck found on Highway 5

A Surrey man was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court last week after Clearwater RCMP and highway patrol recovered a stolen transport Truck carrying 49,500 litres of diesel fuel on board travelling on Highway 5.

Clearwater Sgt. Grant Simpson said his detachment received a call on Wednesday, Nov 9 at 8:15 a.m. from a manager for a large trucking firm in Edmonton to report the stolen 2019 Kenworth W900 hauling a B-train full of diesel fuel from Edmonton, Alberta.

Simpson noted the complainant said there was a GPS unit in the vehicle which showed the truck was southbound on Highway 5 near Avola. Members of the Clearwater RCMP and B.C. highway patrol located the vehicle, with the assistance of TMX Pipeline traffic control crews and management working in the area.

The unit, bearing an Alberta licence plate, was located on Highway 5 near Hoirrup Road. The driver and only occupant, a 47-year-old Surrey man was arrested and transported to Clearwater cells without incident.

Simpson said the man contacted his lawyer upon arrival at the detachment cells. There was minor damage to the console area and interior of the tractor.

“The owner of the tractor, a 40-year-old Edmonton man, provided a statement to Const. Klassen over the phone saying no one had permission to possess his vehicle … the total combined value of the truck, trailers and fuel was estimated to be $440, 000,” noted Simpson.

Simpson said fingerprints were obtained from the arrested driver who has been charged and released on an appearance notice with a court on Jan 23, 2023.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn’t a Russian attack

Just Posted

Dawn to Dawn recreational programming includes weekly bowling at Country Codes bowling alley in Courtenay. Photo supplied
Programming provides fun for folks served by Comox Valley non-profit

Keith Parry has a long history in the music business, as drummer, teacher, music store and label owner. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Keith Parry slides to his own beat

Comox Strathcona Waste Management wants feedback for solid waste management plan renewal. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Feedback wanted on solid waste management plan

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Nov. 14. Photo courtesy YouTube
North Island-Powell River MP calls for more protection against disinformation