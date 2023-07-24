Structure protection crew to protect North Shuswap properties on evacuation alert

Residents of alert areas asked to register with Evacuee Registration and Assistance program

A regional Structural Protection Unit (SPU) team has set up among residences under evacuation alert due to the growing Lower East Adams wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced Monday, July 24, that the SPU had been deployed by the Shuswap Emergency Program to properties in the alert area at the lower east end of Adams Lake.

The CSRD issued its evacuation alert on July 20 for 92 properties located in Electoral Area F (North Shuswap). Alerts were also issued by the Thompson Nicola Regional District and the Adams Lake Band for other properties in the vicinity.

As of Monday, July 24, the Lower East Adams fire, burning north of the evacuation alert area, was estimated to be 2,000 hectares. The fire was discovered on July 12 and lightning is the suspected cause.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said the terrain is a safety concern for ground crews so the fire was being fought by air. An updated assessment of the blaze was expected Monday afternoon.

On the west side of Adams Lake, a BCWS crew of 35 was working on the Bush Creek East wildfire, another lightning-ignited blaze discovered on July 12. As of Monday morning, this fire was estimated to be 400 hectares in size. BCWS said its personnel were working on guard construction.

In a July 24 media release, the CSRD offered the following regarding the Lower East Adams fire:

• The area under evacuation alert is comprised of primarily seasonal residences, with approximately a dozen full-time residences. The evacuation alert will remain in place until further notice;

• Seasonal residents with cabins in the area are being asked to move out of the area, as this will significantly shorten the time frame for any possible evacuation. There are limited transportation options for moving people out of the region, primarily through the Adams Lake Ferry and personal boats;

• Additional ferry staff are on standby in case of an evacuation;

• Permanent residents of the area are reminded to pre-register with the province’s Evacuee Registration and Assistance website at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

The Shuswap Emergency Program has moved a Structure Protection Unit (SPU) into the Evacuation Alert area of the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire. The SPU is staged in the community to be used by firefighting personnel as needed.

