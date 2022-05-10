On May 10, a Summerland mural with a Truth and Reconciliation message was defaced by vandals. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

On May 10, a Summerland mural with a Truth and Reconciliation message was defaced by vandals. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland reconciliation mural vandalized

Mural at Summerland Secondary School had a Truth and Reconciliation message

Vandals have defaced a Summerland mural with a reconciliation theme.

The vandalism was noticed on Tuesday, May 10 in the late afternoon, and people on the Summerland Locals Helping Locals Facebook page were voicing their disgust with the action.

The mural was created on the wall of the tennis courts at Summerland Secondary School in the fall of 2021.

READ ALSO: Summerland mural has truth and reconciliation theme

The mural has the words “Every Child Matters” in English, French, Cree and Syilx. In addition, it contains hundreds of hand prints from students at the school and members of the community.

The mural was created around the time of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, 2021.

The vandalism took the form of bright pink paint through the word “Child” as well as through words and symbols elsewhere on the mural.

Grade 12 students Emilia Tolnai, Madeline Carlson and Kira Nilson created the mural, with assistance from the high school’s leadership class.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SummerlandTruth and Reconciliation

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Man who killed his mother with an axe in Gibsons found not criminally responsible
Next story
Off The Page podcast: Ask an expert gardener

Just Posted

Leslie Cox returned to the podcast for a question-and-answer episode of gardening questions.
Off The Page podcast: Ask an expert gardener

Courtenay is applying for a second grant for the 6th Street Active Transportation Bridge, which would provide a dedicated cycling and pedestrian connection between downtown Courtenay and Simms Millennium Park. Graphic supplied
Courtenay applies for second grant for pedestrian bridge

The eagle that was rescued from inside the house in Port Hardy. (Jill Laviolette photo)
Eagle recovering after crashing through a bay window in Port Hardy

The newest Valley Vonka chocolate bars
One YANA Valley Vonka golden ticket still missing; prizes to be awarded tonight