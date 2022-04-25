Support victims, stop preventable crime with MADD Comox Valley

‘You get to make a difference and work together to raise a generation of sober drivers’

After establishing roots in the Comox Valley, the local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers is looking for new members and is aiming to pass along information about the dangers of impaired driving.

The chapter has been in the Comox Valley for nearly six years and its mission is to stop impaired driving (drinking and drugged) and to support victims of the preventable crime.

“Sadly, our community has experienced far too many tragedies because someone chose to drive impaired,” said Leslie Wells, president of the chapter. “MADD volunteers work to increase awareness about impaired driving and to support people who have been injured or lost loved ones to an impaired driving crash.”

Wells noted that every year, thousands of Canadians are killed or injured in impaired driving crashes. At the heart of MADD are volunteers who include not only mothers but fathers, friends, business professionals, experts in the anti-impaired driving field and concerned citizens who want to make a difference in the fight against impaired driving.

MADD offers a variety of services and programs, including victim/survivor services; tributes and memorials; awareness campaigns; and Campaign 911.

Most recently, volunteers from the local chapter — the only one on Vancouver Island — brought a crashed car awareness campaign to the area.

In the summer of 2021, a badly damaged vehicle was placed at strategic places around the Comox Valley as part of a four-week awareness campaign.

The vehicle was involved in an impaired driving crash along Royston Road and Damon Dunn, the owner of the towing company who collaborated with the organization to move the vehicle, was the attending tow truck driver at the scene of the accident.

An earlier awareness campaign in the Valley focused on a road sign initiative. The local chapter worked with various municipalities to erect signs that encourage anyone to report impaired drivers.

As for opportunities to connect with the organization, Wells said volunteering is a terrific way to participate in the community.

“As a MADD volunteer, you get to make a difference and work together to raise a generation of sober drivers.”

Volunteers can gain new skills or draw upon experience to fulfill opportunities available within the chapter.

These opportunities include fundraising/event planning co-ordinator; social media/marketing manager; volunteer co-ordinator; victims service manager and RCMP/school liaison.

For more information or to volunteer, visit maddchapters.ca/comoxvalley or email ComoxValleyMadd@gmail.com.

