Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey cop accused of abusing position to meet women facing new sexual assault charge

Cpl. Peter Leckie is set to appear in court Dec. 14

An additional five charges — including sexual assault — have been laid against Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie, on top of his existing nine charges which were announced in June.

An investigation into Leckie revealed he used his position as an officer to have “intimate relationships” with women, while on and off duty. Announced June 29, Leckie was charged with seven counts of breach of trust and two counts of obtaining computer service by fraud in relation to the allegations.

The latest charges include three more counts of breach of trust, one additional count of computer services by fraud and one count of sexual assault. They were laid on Wednesday (Nov. 23), according to Surrey RCMP.

Leckie’s court appearance for the new charges is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14.

His original charges were related to three victims from between January 2014 and October 2020. When RCMP released Leckie’s photo to the public in June, however, they said there could be more witnesses with information to further the investigation.

Leckie has been with the Surrey RCMP since 2010. Since the first charges emerged, he has been suspended with pay, but police say this could “move towards suspension without pay.” No updates on this process were given Wednesday.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP officer facing charges in alleged attempt to use position to pick up women

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sexual assaultsurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nelson’s Blaine Cook helped build Twitter – and he has a few ideas on what should come next
Next story
Joint investigation underway into small plane crash off Northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner will be delivering ready-to-eat turkey dinners to more than 700 residents in the OCmox Valley on Christmas day.. Photo by Terry Farrell
COMMEN-TERRY: Many opportunities to help others in the Comox Valley this Christmas

Arran Arthur of the Comox Valley played with the Czech Republic at the 2022 World Ringette Championships. Photo courtesy Ringette Canada
Comox Valley woman competes at second ringette world tourney

Book editor Barbara Price and a copy of Mack Laing’s <em>Baybrook: Life’s Best Adventure.</em> Photo supplied
Comox Archives and Museum Society publishes 80-year-old Mack Laing manuscript

Ben Coats works in natural environments about which people know little, helping to provide some answers about what’s beneath his feet. Photo submitted
Trio Takes: Carrying his weight

Pop-up banner image