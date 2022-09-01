Suspect arrested in Victoria after man stabbed in the chest by stranger

Police are seeking video of an attack after one man was stabbed in the chest in Victoria Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of Rock Bay Avenue and Gorge Road East just after 2 p.m. on Aug. 31. The victim said he was outside his home when a stranger approached and demanded a cigarette.

When the homeowner said no to the man, the stranger stabbed him in the chest, police said. The man said he fled as the stranger followed him, but told officers the attacker then fled after a witness across the street yelled that they were on the phone with police.

The victim received a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest and other injuries.

Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description nearby a short time later and after they “verbally challenged” him, VicPD said the suspect turned toward police while showing a knife.

Police said the man raised the knife above his head and yelled at officers before one drew his pistol on the man and another tasered the suspect. The man dropped the knife after being tasered and was arrested. Police also seized the knife.

The suspect was taken to hospital for evaluation, which VicPD said is standard practice when a taser is deployed. He was treated and transported to police cells where he’s being held for court on Thursday morning .

VicPD is seeking video of the event after several people appeared to record the incident on their phones. Police say the victim was able to take a photograph of the man, but the department did not release a photo.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

