The scene of a shooting on Terminal Avenue in Nanaimo on March 12. (News Bulletin file photo)

Suspect in shooting near homeless encampment in Nanaimo granted bail

Craig Edward Truckle was arrested on a charge of unlawfully pointing a firearm

A suspect in a Nanaimo shooting that sent a business owner to the hospital with serious injuries has been granted bail.

Craig Edward Truckle, 37 and of no fixed address, was granted bail in provincial court in Nanaimo on Friday, March 31. He was arrested on March 22 in downtown Nanaimo and charged with pointing a firearm without lawful excuse.

Truckle’s arrest was related to an incident the afternoon of March 12, when Clint Smith was shot while trying to retrieve allegedly stolen items from a homeless encampment along the Millstone River.

A post dated March 23 on a GoFundMe page set up for Smith stated that he thanked everyone for their well wishes and prayers and does not condone “reaction, violence, retribution, or vengeance, or any such foolish sentiments.”

A publication ban, prohibiting release of information from the bail hearing, is in place.

Truckle’s next court date is on Tuesday, April 11, in provincial court in Nanaimo.

RELATED: Shooting at homeless encampment results in arrest, charges


Breaking News

