Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

Suspects identified, no arrests made as hate crimes team investigates Kelowna bus stop assault

Police still asking those with dash cam footage from the area/time of the assault to come forward

Kelowna RCMP has identified a suspect group in the assault on an international student Friday night.

Gagandeep Singh, 21, is resting at home following an attack after exiting a city bus where his turban was ripped off and he was dragged by his hair.

Investigators are conducting extensive video canvassing and continue to ask anyone with dash camera video from the area of Highway 97 N and the McCurdy bus stop between 10:15 and 10:45 p.m. March 17.

Although the suspect group has been identified, no arrests have been made at this time.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the motive and details of the assault.

“It is imperative that we conduct our investigations methodically and thoroughly to obtain all available evidence” states Acting Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional RCMP Inspector Rob Pikola. “We condemn this incident and take all acts of violence in our community very seriously.”

The BC Hate Crimes Team has also been engaged to ensure any hate elements are identified and investigated.

READ MORE: Community rallies behind international student assaulted in Kelowna

READ MORE: ‘Hate crime committed by cowards’: Okanagan MP outraged over attack on international student

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultKelowna

Previous story
Child pornography investigations double on Greater Victoria’s West Shore
Next story
Satellite tracking helps rescue injured skier from remote North Island area

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Kickers' men's and women's teams now have the same uniforms. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Kickers now colour co-ordinated

Baby Eleanor has spent much of the first two months of her life away from home, as the family deals with the issues surrounding a pre-term baby. YANA has been there every step of the way. Photo supplied
Comox Valley family dealing with preterm baby receives ‘unexpected gift’ from YANA

Jackson Bocksnick (2134) is at the head of the pack in the mass start of the 2023 Comox Valley RV Half Marathon. Photo courtesy JoeCrazyLegs
Comox Valley RV Half Marathon crowns two new champions

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are set to arrive in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training in April. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Snowbirds set dates for spring training in the Comox Valley