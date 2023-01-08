Grey on grey on grey is how a bird caught taking flight looked into the wind at Point Holmes on Jan.7 as the Comox Valley was hit with warm and wet conditions throughout the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Grey on grey on grey is how a bird caught taking flight looked into the wind at Point Holmes on Jan.7 as the Comox Valley was hit with warm and wet conditions throughout the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Taking flight on a grey day

A grey day at Point Holmes saw pigeons diving in the wind near the ocean as the Comox Valley is seeing rainy, windy and overall warm wet conditions for the start of the new year.

Birdwatching

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alabama woman who joined Islamic State group hopes to return from Syria camp
Next story
PHOTOS: Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazils top government offices

Just Posted

10-year-old Ivy Costello and YANA executive director Kelly Barnie show off Ivy’s new diamond ring. Photo supplied
10-year-old all smiles after winning YANA Christmas Cracker $5,600 diamond ring

Grey on grey on grey is how a bird caught taking flight looked into the wind at Point Holmes on Jan.7 as the Comox Valley was hit with warm and wet conditions throughout the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Taking flight on a grey day

Firefighters roll out hose-line as smoke billows from a residential lot on Ryan Road East Friday, Jan. 6. Photo by Michelle Wells.
Comox structure fire claims the lives of two people

From left -  James McRae , Kosma Busheikin, and Nico Rhodes are the Midnight Preachers. They are taking the stage (appropriately) at the Little Red Church in Comox on Jan. 12. Photo supplied
Midnight Preachers to grace the pulpit at the Little Red Church in Comox