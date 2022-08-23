Tamara Meggitt to run for Area A director

Tamara Meggitt, one of the organizers behind Loonies for Loggers in 2019, is running for director in Area A in the upcoming municipal election. Photo by Erin Haluschak

I am pleased to announce my intention to run for Area A director Royston, Baynes Sound, Denman and Hornby Island in the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 15.

Over the past few years our communities have had no shortage of challenges. As a resident of Royston, I have heard from a number of people who have expressed their concerns that their voices are not represented at the regional district table. They have shared concerns in which they feel haven’t been handled in ways that best represent the majority of residents.

I believe if you want to see change you need to step up and do something about it. That is why I have decided to put my name forth in hopes to be your local CVRD Area A director. It is time we put focus back into communities, and move forward with goals that are realistic and achievable for all.

Housing

I will advocate to the provincial government for policies, projects and programs that will advance the efforts to create more subsidized housing.

Royston area alone has seen a 9.9 per cent increase in population between 2016-2021. I will advocate for changes to streamline the process and shorten the time frame in which building permits and approvals are completed. We are in a housing crisis and part of addressing that, is getting supply brought on line as quickly as possible.

Transportation

Denman Island ferry

We need to continue to pressure BC Ferries until solutions are found. Residents are unable to have confidence in their ability to travel on and off the islands for medical appointments, shopping needs etc. Delivery of goods and services are affected and some residents have had to leave employment due to the long commutes. The ability to travel on and off the island with certainty is a must.

Public transportation:

Transportation in a rural area, without access to a vehicle, is difficult at best without alternative transportation options. By increasing public transportation, it not only helps to lessen the number of vehicles on the road, but also assists with the employee shortages as it will open up options for those who live rural. Increasing public transportation also holds potential to assist with the vehicle overloads on Denman Island ferries.

Fiscal responsibility

Property owners saw an overall increase of 3.87 per cent in their 2022 property taxes, but feel they have had a decrease in services and or the quality of services being provided.

I will work towards ensuring that your tax dollars are being spent effectively and efficiently.

There are other concerns that are equally important to our community which include but are not limited to protecting our shellfish, parks and green spaces, recycling and garbage services. On a larger community scale, I will advocate for solutions to assist with our doctor and nurse shortages, homelessness, finding ways to better support our local farmers and the 17th Street bridge. I will work with other area directors and when necessary other regional districts and municipalities to better our community as a whole.

On Oct. 15, I’m looking forward to having your support in the Comox Valley municipal election. It’s time to put communities first.



