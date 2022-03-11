Cumberland will be updating its website. Much of the traffic goes to parks and recreation searches. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Cumberland will be updating its website. Much of the traffic goes to parks and recreation searches. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Technology is target for Cumberland’s latest Restart funds

Update on the village’s website will be one of the top priorities

Technology was one of the main targets for Cumberland in its recent round of COVID Safe Restart Grant funding.

Economic development officer Kaelin Chambers prepared a report for council at the end of February on the latest priorities, contained the fifth version of the Restart report. Over the last two years, council had directed the federal and provincial money aimed at helping communities weather COVID-19 financial challenges to a number of different projects.

These have included renovations to the village office, helping a new local business association start up, support for the farmers’ market, food share programming for the Cumberland Community School Society, safety and speed signs, enhanced janitor services in public locations and a master plan for recreation, culture and the arts.

RELATED STORY: Cumberland accepting Restart grant requests through February

The latest projects total just over $135,000, which leaves about $107,000 left in Restart funding. Of the total to be spent in this round, the biggest chunk — $45,000 — will be directed at upgrading the Village of Cumberland website.

“I’m pretty happy about improving our communication skills with the general public,” Coun. Sean Sullivan said.

However, he did ask about the cost of the website upgrade and whether this was considered expensive.

Chambers responded the estimates suggest some web projects can cost as much as $60,000 to $70,000.

“These are estimates. A lot of these are based off quotes,” he said.

As well, the priority list includes $38,720 for upgrades to IT system security and $30,000 for a new telephone system.

Additionally, Cumberland will spend $8,500 for operations and meeting room screens and conference equipment, $8,000 for a portable GPS unit to collect operational data, $2,500 for summer weekend waste collection service and $2,430 for new chairs in council chambers.

“The seven items all seem necessary for operations,” Coun. Jesse Ketler said.

Mayor Leslie Baird agreed about the spending priorities highlighted in the latest version of the Restart report.

“These are items that we’ve needed for a long time,” she said. “So far, we’ve spent it really well.”


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cumberland

Previous story
B.C. COVID hospitalizations drop to 368, three new deaths reported

Just Posted

Cumberland will be updating its website. Much of the traffic goes to parks and recreation searches. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Technology is target for Cumberland’s latest Restart funds

Comox Valley students excelled in recent Skills Canada events. Photo, School District 71
Comox Valley students excel in region’s Skills Canada events

Mandatory masking requirements are lifted though remain in a few situations. Black Press file photo.
Comox, Courtenay clarify COVID mask changes

John Carswell has just published his first fiction novel, “The Big One.” Photo supplied
Comox Valley author’s first novel has a broad target audience