Telus to connect homes, businesses in Comox Valley neighbourhood

Government has committed to connecting under-served B.C. communities to high-speed internet by the end of 2027, through a mix of technologies such as fixed wireless and satellite.

Partnering with the province, Telus is investing $4.1 million to connect about 670 homes and businesses to its PureFibre network in the Forbidden Plateau/Headquarters area of the Comox Valley. Engineering and design of the network is taking place this year, while most of the build will happen next summer.

“We expect to have services up and running by the end of next year,” Kristine St. Laurent of Telus said in an Aug. 8 presentation to the Electoral Area Services Committee.

She was accompanied by Doug Anastos, who said local wireless network upgrades are driven by population growth and changing user patterns.

Telus is proposing a 43-metre tower at a private, 80-acre property at 1388 Ellenor Rd. to deliver high-speed access and wireless service to the Little River community in Comox.

The company also has an active proposal in the Dove Creek area. Area C director Edwin Grieve asked if there are plans for a consultation process. Anastos said Telus would like to plan for a public meeting this fall.

READ: Telus proposes solution for poor cell coverage in rural Comox Valley neighbourhood

Since 2000, Telus has contributed more than $325,000 cash, and volunteered more than 55,000 hours of service to support charities and organizations in the CVRD. From 2020-2022, it gave $2,500 to the CV Food Bank Society. Last year, it donated $5,000 to the Care-A-Van.



reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Regional District