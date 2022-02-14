This man allegedly walked into Cascadia Liquor Store at Crown Isle Plaza and left without paying for his tequila on January 3, 2022. Photo supplied

Tequila thief sought by Comox Valley RCMP

Comox Valley RCMP are looking to identify the man that allegedly walked into Cascadia Liquor Store at Crown Isle Plaza and left without paying for his tequila on Jan. 3, 2022.

The man is associated with a dark-coloured two-door Honda Accord with a rear window covered in plastic. The vehicle has been described as being from the late 1990s or early 2000s.

If you have any information about the identity of this individual, please contact Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file number 2022-98. To remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

