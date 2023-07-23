The intriguing journey of Courtenay’s thrifted century-old guitar

The Hilo Hawaiian steel guitar travelled thousands of kilometres to finally get to the Valley

The Hilo Hawaiian steel guitar at Tim Rooney’s workshop at the beginning of its restoration process. Photo via Facebook/Tim.Rooney

On July 7, the Record published an article about the purchase and refurbsihing of a century-old guitar found in a Courtenay thrift store.

Shortly after, Facebook user Kimberley Preston-Stevens commented: “This is crazy, I actually donated that guitar!”

In an attempt to unravel the instrument’s intriguing history, the Record reached out to Preston-Stevens and managed to track its history back to 1936.

“My earliest recollection of the guitar was when I was in Flin Flon, Manitoba,” says Preston-Stevens’s aunt Dorene Craig. “I remember my mother playing it when I was five.”

Craig, 92, was born in Winnipeg, Man., in 1931. Though she does not know for sure how the instrument first came into the family, she speculates that her father gifted it to her mother.

“My father was a repair jeweller, and he worked in Winnipeg, Manitoba for several years,” says Craig. “I think that he must have bought the guitar from someone in Winnipeg. He always wanted to give gifts to my mother.”

In 1936, when Craig was five years old, the family moved north of the 54th parallel to cold Flin Flon, Man. It’s there that Craig first remembers hearing her mother play the guitar at the city’s Pentecostal church.

“I don’t believe my mother ever had any lessons,” says Craig. “She just picked it right up and could play by ear. She was just following the music.

“I remember her playing at church services and when people came over to the house. Everyone would sing as she was playing.”

Craig recalls the sound coming out of the Hilo Hawaiian steel guitar to be a blissful one.

A little less than two decades after moving to Flin Flon, Craig got married and eventually moved to Southern California with her husband in 1955. When she had her daughter in 1961, her parents joined her and left the guitar behind in Manitoba.

“They had lots of stuff that they brought over, but my mother didn’t take the guitar,” recalls Craig. “She left it with the church and just asked that whoever wanted to play it could use it.”

It was only after the passing away of Craig’s mother that the guitar would make its reappearance in the family.

Brian Preston, Craig’s brother, embarked on a journey to trace back the guitar. After several phone calls and a few plane rides, the brother brought the lap steel to Campbell River.

“He thought it was a remembrance of his mother,” said Craig. “Every year I went up to see my him, I would see the guitar. My brother didn’t know how to play it so he just had it sitting in the living room by the fireplace.”

Five years ago, Brian Preston passed away.

His daughter, Kimberley Preston-Stevens, inherited the guitar and eventually donated the instrument to Courtenay’s Value Village.

It’s there that Comox Valley thrifter Jean Sarazzin bought the guitar last winter and called upon Merville luthier Tim Rooney to repair the instrument.

Once Sarazin collected the restored guitar, he and Rooney acknowledged that it would be a shame if the acoustic instrument left the Valley without ever being played in front of local music lovers.

Not a guitar player himself, Sarazzin agreed to lend his guitar to local musician Anela Kahiamoe.

Kahiamoe is set to showcase the guitar’s unique sound on July 27 at Comox’s Little Red Church. Co-headlining the 7:30 event with Anela will be choir director, jazz performer, and singer Jenn Forsland.

“I think it’s wonderful (the guitar found a new owner),” adds Craig. “We’re glad that somebody managed to fix it up and we’re happy that it’s gonna bring joy to some people.”

Tickets for the event are $20 and are available at Blue Heron Books, 1775 Comox Ave., in Comox and Courtenay House of Colour, 240 Fifth St., in Courtenay.

RELATED: Century-old guitar found at Courtenay thrift store set to make its musical comeback



olivier.laurin@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Follow me on Twitter.

Comox ValleyhistoryLive musicMusic