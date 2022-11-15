There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)

Thick fog blankets south, east Vancouver Island causing poor visibility

Conditions expected to ease later in the morning

Islanders woke in a fog Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada issued an alert Nov. 15 shortly after 4 a.m. of thick fog creating near zero visibility for Greater Victoria, east Vancouver Island and parts of the central coast.

The dense fog is expected to ease improving conditions late in the morning.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance, the government weather agency reminded drivers.

The rest of the week calls for sunny days and clear cold nights heading into the weekend with rain expected to return Saturday night.

Weather

